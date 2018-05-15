He's already out with a broken bone in his hand, but Seattle Mariners infielder Robinson Cano is now headed for a much longer layoff.

Major League Baseball announced an 80-game suspension for the 35-year-old eight-time All-Star for testing positive for Furosemide, something considered a masking agent for performance-enhancing substances.

Sold as Lasix and Salix, the drug is administered to keep the body from absorbing too much salt and can be prescribed for those with liver or heart conditions. It is also used to prevent excessive bleeding in racehorses. The drug is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

New York Yankees farmhand Wilking Rodriguez also received an 80-game suspension for a similar positive test in 2015.

"Recently I learned that I tested positive for a substance called Furosemide, which is not a performance-enhancing substance," Cano said in a statement. "Furosemide is used to treat various medical conditions in the United States and the Dominican Republic. This substance was given to me by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment. While I did not realize at the time that I was given a medication that was banned, I obviously now wish that I had been more careful."

A native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, Cano is adamant that he did not take a performance-enhancing substance.

"For more than fifteen years, playing professional baseball has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life," Cano said. "I would never do anything to cheat the rules of the game that I love, and after undergoing dozens of drug tests over more than a decade, I have never tested positive for a Performance Enhancing Substance for the simple reason that I have never taken one."

The ban is effective immediately and Cano is not appealing.

"Today I decided to accept MLB’s suspension," Cano said. This was the most difficult decision I have ever made in my life, but ultimately the right decision given that I do not dispute that I was given this substance. I apologize to my family, friends, fans, teammates and the Mariners organization. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received during this process, and I look forward to rejoining my teammates later this season."

The Mariners also released a statement later on Tuesday.

“We were disappointed to learn today that Robinson had violated the terms Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," the club said. Our organization fully supports the Program. Robinson made a mistake. He has explained to us what happened, accepted the punishment and has apologized to the fans, the organization and his teammates. We will support Robinson as he works through this challenge."

Cano was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday with a fracture in his fifth metacarpal bone.

Prior to the injury, Cano was batting .287 with four home runs and 23 runs batted in and an OPS of .825 through 39 games.

He is in his 14th season and in the fifth year of a 10-year, $240 million agreement signed in 2013.

Cano won a World Series title as a member of the Yankees in 2009. He played for the team from 2005 to 2013.

He will be eligible to return to the active roster in mid-August, rendering him unable to appear on the team's postseason roster should they qualify for it.