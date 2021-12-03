2h ago
Ice Chips: Blue Jackets place Korpisalo on IR
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Columbus Blue Jackets
Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has been placed on the injured reserve by the Blue Jackets Friday.
Korpisalo being placed on the IR is retroactive to December 1st.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leaf announced goaltender Petr Mrazek has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint.
Mrazek has been dealing with a groin injury since October 14th but this particular aggravation of the injury saw him placed on the LTIR retroactive to November 4th.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens announced that Jeff Petry won't travel with the team to Nashville and is suffering from an upper-body injury.
In a corresponding move, Corey Schueneman has been recalled from the Laval Rocket of the AHL.
Jeff Gorton spoke to the Montreal media for the first time since being named Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Canadiens.
Amongst other things, Gorton announced that coach Dominique Ducharme would remain with the team through the end of the season.
Florida Panthers
Olli Juolevi has been assigned to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL on a conditioning stint. The Florida Panthers announced the move Friday.
Juolevi Was placed on the LTIR October 20th.
Detroit Red Wings
Joe Veleno was injured November 24th (upper body) but he was back on the ice for the Detroit Red Wings at practice Friday.
Philadelphia Flyers
Joel Farabee is now week-to-week with an upper-body injury. The Flyers announced that the forward sustained the injury against the New York Rangers Wednesday.
Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks have recalled Travis Hamonic from the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.
Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled Malcolm Subban from the Rochester Americans of the AHL.
In a corresponding move the team loaned goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the Americans.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks released medical updates on three players.
Jujhar Khaira missed Friday's practice with a non-Covid related illness, and Connor Murphy was absent due to concussion protocol.
Tyler Johnson will miss three months after undergoing successful neck surgery Friday. According to TSN's Darren Dreger Johnson underwent the same surgery Jack Eichel had done.