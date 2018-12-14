Crease competition in the spotlight for Canada tonight

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Ian Scott to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

Scott, 19, was a fourth-round pick of the Maple Leafs in the 2016 Draft.

He is off to a dominant start in the WHL with the Prince Albert Raiders this season, posting a 23-2-1 record with a .943 save percentage and a 1.61 goals-against average.

Scott is currently one of three goaltenders attending Hockey Canada's selection camp for the world junior hockey championship.

He played one game for the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season, stopping 30 of 33 shots in a 4-3 win over the Belleville Senators in April. He remained with the Marlies in the AHL playoffs and won the Calder Cup.