Marchand on suspension: 'I let my teammates and the organization down'

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand spoke Thursday for the first time since being handed a five-game suspension for his elbow to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson.

Marchand said he respected the league's decision on the punishment and said it was not his intent to injure Johansson on the play.

“I let my teammates down. I know that,” Marchand said. “I let my organization down. I have to be better. There’s no question.

Marchand Suspension History

Jan. 23, 2018 - 5 games - Elbowing

Apr. 4, 2017 - 2 games - Spearing

Dec. 29, 2015 - 3 games - Clipping

Jan 15, 2015 - 2 games - Slew footing

Jan. 7, 2012 - 5 games - Clipping

Mar. 15, 2011 - 2 games - Elbowing

Total: 19 games, $872,522.51

“The last thing I want to do is anything to hurt the team,” Marchand said. “That’s obviously what I’ve done here. It wasn’t what I was trying to do. We have a great team. They’re going to battle hard and do everything can to win the games. I’ll be rooting them on. I put my team at a disadvantage again. I feel very bad about it.”

Johansson sustained a concussion on the play and Marchand said Thursday he's hoping the Devils forward makes a fast recovery. Marchand said after Tuesday's game he didn't "know what happened" on the play.

“I don’t believe there was any intent to injure Johansson,” coach Bruce Cassidy told the Boston Globe. “But at the end of the day, Brad’s responsible for his actions on the ice. The league dealt with it. We’ll talk to him about it. Hopefully going forward, there’s no more incidents. Because I think Brad’s really earned respect around the league for how he plays the game. He plays hard every night. For the most part, I think he’s kept his nose clean.”

The 29-year-old has now been suspended six times in his career and surrendered more than $870,000 in salary for on-ice offences since 2011.

Despite the suspension, Marchand will be allowed to play in the All-Star Game this weekend in Tampa Bay and said Thursday he will take part.