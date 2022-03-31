With milestone in reach, Matthews has chance to create special moment for Leafs fans Auston Matthews is one goal away from 50 with a four-game trip coming up. If he wants to hit the milestone at home, it likely has to be against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Mark Masters has more.

The Maple Leafs skated at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Auston Matthews has delivered plenty of electrifying moments during his six-season run in Toronto.

"It's a lot of fun, especially when the crowd's into it," the 24-year-old said. "You feel the atmosphere and the energy and that kind of stuff really ignites you as a player, when you just kind of feed off the energy of the home crowd. That's what makes it so special playing here."

Matthews now has a chance to create another special moment. He's one goal away from 50 with a four-game trip coming up. If he wants to hit the milestone at home, it likely has to be against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

"Last year we didn't have fans so this year there's been a little more enthusiasm from the fans," said Scarborough, Ont., native Wayne Simmonds. "So, I have no doubt that if Auston gets the 50 marker tonight, they're going to go crazy."

Only four players in franchise history have scored 50 goals in one season. Dave Andreychuk was the last to do it back in the 1993-94 season. Gary Leeman did it in 1989-90 while Rick Vaive did it on three occasions and owns the record for quickest route to that magical mark. Vaive reached 50 goals in his 69th game during the 1983-84 season. Matthews will play his 62nd game of the season tonight.

"It feels like another game day," Matthews insisted. "I don't stress about that too much. I just try and go out there and play my game and have fun."

It's been a methodical march toward history for Matthews, especially of late. He has scored 12 goals in March, matching his career high in a calendar month (also set in February 2021 and April 2021). Per the Elias Sports Bureau, only two Leafs over the last 35 years who have scored more than 12 goals in a calendar month are Wendel Clark (14 in November 1993) and Andreychuk (13 in December 1993).

Matthews is on the brink of something truly remarkable, which makes his approach all the more notable.

"He wants to score and help the team as much as he can and knows he has the ability to do great things," said coach Sheldon Keefe, "but I don't think he gets too worked up about it. He has great confidence in his ability to just stay focused, control what he can control, and go out and compete and play."

"Business as usual," Simmonds observed. "You guys watch Auston score, he rarely gets excited unless it's a huge goal for the team. We're excited for him. We're very excited. Obviously, 50 goals is a huge benchmark and to see a guy play the way he has not only offensively, but defensively, it takes your breath away every single night."

Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl moved into a tie with Matthews for the goal-scoring lead with his canada world cup 49th tally on Wednesday night.

"Of course I'd like to beat him," the Oilers star told reporters, "but I don't think he's gonna stay at 49, to be honest."

Draisaitl appears far from done as well. He has racked up 11 goals in his last 10 games.

"I'm not too surprised," said Matthews, the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner. "He makes stuff happen every night. He's a big body. He finds the back of the net pretty occasionally so I'm not surprised. He's one of best in the game."

Patrik Laine, who went second overall behind Matthews at the 2016 NHL draft, picked up a primary assist on Tuesday when Vladislav Gavrikov tapped home a rebound off his shot from near the blue line. Was Laine shooting for a rebound?

"No, I don't shoot for rebounds. I shoot to score, so … no," the Blue Jackets sniper told reporters in Columbus.

"I don't blame him for saying that," Matthews said. "He obviously wires the puck and there's a good chance it's going in every time he shoots it."

Does Matthews ever shoot for rebounds?

"It's all situational," he said. "Sometimes the situation you're in, it's not a likely chance of scoring but, you know, shooters shoot. I'm the kind of guy who likes to shoot the puck. I don't think I'm ever going to not shoot [to score], but a lot of times it can be situational."

Inside a jubilant dressing room after an emotional win against Toronto on Dec. 5, Jets centre Mark Scheifele asked his teammates, "Is there anything better than beating the Leafs?!"

"That's fine," said Simmonds. "Whatever. They got the win and they're allowed to enjoy it the way they want, but tonight will be a different story."

Simmonds feels like most teams relish the chance to beat the Leafs. Why?

"We're Toronto," Simmonds said. "I'm not trying to be arrogant or cocky, but I feel like Toronto is kind of universally known as the centre of the hockey world. I know when I used to play against the Leafs, I'd want to crush'em every single time. So, I know that feeling. I have no doubt that every single player in the league feels that way when they play against us."

After sitting as a healthy scratch on Tuesday in Boston, Simmonds will draw back in for the grudge match against Winnipeg. He will replace Colin Blackwell, who scored against the Bruins. Toronto's fourth line on Thursday will feature Jason Spezza between Kyle Clifford and Simmonds.

"Blackwell probably played his best game the other night and he'll go back in on Saturday," Keefe explained, "but I wanted to get these three veteran guys an opportunity to come in and play in a very hard and competitive game against a team that, you know, those three guys played and it didn't go so well for us last time. So, here we go, give them another opportunity to play."

The December game in Winnipeg started unravelling early in the third period after Pierre-Luc Dubois pulled Matthews to the ice and the two engaged in a wrestling match. Both players got called for roughing. The Leafs felt this decision – not singling out Dubois, who seemed to initiate things – opened the door for what followed.

During the ensuing four-on-four, Neal Pionk injured Rasmus Sandin with a knee-on-knee hit. Spezza then concussed the Jets defenceman on a retaliatory hit. Both Pionk (two games) and Spezza (four games) were suspended for their actions. Pionk ended up missing three games due to the injury. Sandin didn't return to the Leafs lineup until Jan. 1.

After the plays by Pionk and Spezza, Simmonds tried to initiate a fight with a couple Jets, including Logan Stanley, and received a 10-minute misconduct for his efforts. Clifford proceeded to fight Brendan Dillon. Michael Bunting and Jansen Harkins got into it and were assessed rouging minors.

After serving the misconduct, Simmonds returned to the ice and went after Josh Morrissey in the final minute. Stanley came in to defend his teammate, but the officials stopped things before any fists flew. Stanley left the ice with arms raised – V for victory – to a loud ovation.

"We got to be prepared to compete and play within whatever the game is going to bring and be comfortable inside that," Keefe said of the rematch. "It's going to be a physical game. We're hoping so. All our games have been more physical of late and I think part of that is just our team has been very purposeful and more physical and more engaged."

The Leafs were happy with how they responded to Boston's chippy play on Tuesday night.

"If they want to go around and do that, they're more than welcome to," said Alex Kerfoot. "It doesn't bother us at all as a group. I thought we stuck together well. We controlled the pace of the game for the most part."

Ilya Lyubushkin left Tuesday's game after taking a punch to the head from Taylor Hall in the second period. The Bruins winger didn't care for a hit by the Leafs defenceman moments earlier and retaliated against the unsuspecting Lyubushkin.

Lyubushkin returned to the ice on Thursday morning, but will miss the game against Winnipeg.

"Lyubushkin is doing well," said Keefe. "He did have a number of symptoms the other night and because of that they want to be extra cautious with him."

Lyubushkin skated on his own before the main session.

"We're happy to hear that it looks like it's not going to be serious," Keefe said.

Hall was fined, not suspended, for the punch on Lyubushkin.

"He's a guy who has been playing very well for us, so for him to not be available as a result of a play like that is tough to take," Keefe said.

Justin Holl also left Tuesday's game after taking a puck to the head, but the defenceman was able to skate this morning and will play tonight.

With Lyubushkin out, Morgan Rielly will reunite with T.J. Brodie on the top pair while Holl will get his first look alongside trade deadline pick-up Mark Giordano, who has made a good first impression on the Leafs while taking most of his shifts alongside rookie Timothy Liljegren on the third pair.

"We have a pretty good sample with Liljegren," Keefe said of the four-game stretch. "It's a chance to get him a look with Holl and get Brodie back with Rielly, which we haven't had for quite some time now. It's a good opportunity for us to look at some different things."

Carl Dahlstrom will draw in and play alongside Liljegren. Dahlstrom, a former Jet, suited up in his one and only game with the Leafs back on Jan. 22.

"The feedback that we've gotten from the Marlies has been great," said Keefe. "Any time I've turned my TV on and watched, he's been great. And when he's been around here he's done a good job and [assistant coach] Dean [Chynoweth] is comfortable with him."

The new third pair



With Sandin (knee) and Jake Muzzin (concussion) already out, the Leafs are currently down three defencemen.

Muzzin, who has been sidelined since Feb. 21, is inching toward a return. He's been practising in a red no-contact sweater since March 16.

"He's been doing quite a bit, but not full contact," Keefe said. "So, the lack of practice time for us has kind of hurt him in that sense of being comfortable and confident coming back to play. But he's really close."

Keefe expects Muzzin to accompany the Leafs on the upcoming road trip, which includes games against Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Florida and Dallas.

Petr Mrazek is expected to miss at least six weeks after sustaining a groin injury – his third of the season – on Tuesday night.

Erik Kallgren will start Thursday's game against Winnipeg.

"Kallgren's done a great job," said Keefe. "He's won big games for us. He comes in the other night on the road against the Boston Bruins with lots of game left and it's a tight game at that point [and wins]. He beat Carolina in here. I mean, he's won us some big games. He's gaining confidence the more comfortable he gets here."

Kallgren has allowed 11 goals in his last three appearances, posting an .855 save percentage in those games.

The Leafs decided to cancel Wednesday's practice to give players a chance to rest up following two big divisional wins over Florida and Boston. That move, however, likely delayed the return of No. 1 goalie Jack Campbell, who has been out with a rib injury since March 8.

"He's been working real hard," said Keefe. "He's actually cleared medically at this point, it's just a matter of him feeling good and ready to play in a game. It's been a while since we've had full practice as a team so he isn't going to play tonight."

Simmonds, Spezza and Clifford have all taken turns sitting as a healthy scratch of late.

"Naturally, you get upset and you look for answers for what you need to do better," Simmonds said. "I know I need to play better and that’s up to me."

The stakes for all three veterans on the fourth line are higher than usual tonight as Keefe has already declared that Blackwell will draw back in for Saturday's game in Philadelphia. The recently-signed Nick Abruzzese is also expected to get a look soon.

"All three of them, to me, have to continue to get better," said Keefe. "Blackwell's come in and done a great job for us and he's got a leg up on them. Those are veteran guys that we respect greatly and we want them to continue to find their game."

Lines at Leafs skate:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Kerfoot

Nylander - Kampf - Engvall

Clifford - Spezza - Simmonds

Abruzzese, Blackwell

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Dahlstrom - Liljegren

Muzzin - Hollowell

Kral

Kallgren starts

Hutchinson