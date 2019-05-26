Anttila scores twice as Finland upsets Canada for gold

Pesonen gives Finland a two-goal cushion in the third

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Finland has won the gold medal at the hockey world championship by beating Canada 3-1 in the final.

Marko Anttila's second goal of the game broke a 1-1 tie early in the third period as the Finns defeated Canada for a second time at the tournament. Harri Pesonen added an insurance goal with five minutes to play.

Shea Theodore had the lone goal for Canada in the first period.

More coming.