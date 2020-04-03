Flames status report: Is drop in production from Calgary's stars a cause for concern?

It doesn't look like any major professional sports league is close to returning at the moment, but even if the NHL or CFL find a way to play before the month of July, they won't be playing in Calgary.

The city's mayor, Naheed Nenshi, said Friday that no Stampeders or Flames games will happen in Calgary up until June 30.

Even if the CFL or NHL resume their seasons within the next couple months, Nenshi says Stampeders and Flames games won't be permitted to happen in Calgary. #yyccc #COVID19 — Madeline Smith (@meksmith) April 3, 2020

The edict is similar to the one issued by the city of Toronto earlier this week, but it left open the possibility of private events potentially being held. Calgary's restrictions also apply to major public gatherings and anything that requires a city permit.

The NHL suspended its season on March 12 while the CFL announced earlier this week the league is postponing training camps indefinitely because of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.