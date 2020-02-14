3m ago
Ferland leaves with concussion like symptoms
Micheal Ferland left Friday night's game with the Utica Comets due to concussion like symptoms and will not return, the Vancouver Canucks announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Micheal Ferland left Friday night's game with the Utica Comets due to concussion like symptoms and will not return, the Vancouver Canucks announced.
Ferland was playing in his first game rehab game and hasn't been in Vancouver's lineup since Dec. 10 due to a concussion.
He has a goal and five points in 14 games this season, his first in a Canucks uniform.
The 27-year-old is in the first year of a four-year, $14 million contract he signed in free agency on July 19.