The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres have agreed on a trade that would send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

Heading to Padres: Taylor Rogers, earning $7.3M this season, is a potential free agent. Heading to Twins: Chris Paddack, earning $2.25M, is under club control for three seasons. Emilio Pagan, earning $2.3M, is under club control for two. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 7, 2022

Paddack, 26, coming off a 2021 that saw him pitch to a 5.07 ERA in 108.1 innings spread out across 23 appearances. He had a 3.33 ERA in 26 starts as a rookie while averaging 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Paddack carries a salary of $2.25 million and is under club control for anothet three seasons.

Rogers, 31, posted a 3.35 ERA in 40.1 innings pitched across 40 appearances last season. He racked up 59 strikeouts and nine saves last season, earning the first all-star nod of his career. He is due to make $7.3 million this season and is a potential free agent heading into the offseason.

Pagan, 30, struggled in 2021, pitching to a career-worst 4.83 ERA in 67 appearances. He recorded 69 strikeouts over 63.1 innings pitched. Pagan is earning $2.3 million and is under club control for another two seasons.

Rooker, 27, slashed .201//.291/.397 in 213 plate appearances last season. The Twins' first-round pick (35th overall) in the 2017 MLB Draft hit nine home runs and amassed 16 RBI in 2021.