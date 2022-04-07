1h ago
Report: Twins acquire SP Paddack from Padres
The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres have agreed on a trade that would send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for reliever Taylor Rogers, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.
TSN.ca Staff
The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres have agreed on a trade that would send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.
Paddack, 26, coming off a 2021 that saw him pitch to a 5.07 ERA in 108.1 innings spread out across 23 appearances. He had a 3.33 ERA in 26 starts as a rookie while averaging 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Paddack carries a salary of $2.25 million and is under club control for anothet three seasons.
Rogers, 31, posted a 3.35 ERA in 40.1 innings pitched across 40 appearances last season. He racked up 59 strikeouts and nine saves last season, earning the first all-star nod of his career. He is due to make $7.3 million this season and is a potential free agent heading into the offseason.
Pagan, 30, struggled in 2021, pitching to a career-worst 4.83 ERA in 67 appearances. He recorded 69 strikeouts over 63.1 innings pitched. Pagan is earning $2.3 million and is under club control for another two seasons.
Rooker, 27, slashed .201//.291/.397 in 213 plate appearances last season. The Twins' first-round pick (35th overall) in the 2017 MLB Draft hit nine home runs and amassed 16 RBI in 2021.