The Minnesota Wild have announced that Ray Shero has been named senior advisor to general manager Bill Guerin.

Shero, 58, most recently served as general manager and executive vice president of the New Jersey Devils from May 4, 2015 to January 12, 2020.

He previously spent eight seasons as general manager and executive vice president of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2006-07 to 2013-14. The Penguins won the 2009 Stanley Cup under Shero and he was named the General Manager of the Year in 2012-13.

In his career, Shero also served as assistant general manager for the Ottawa Senators (1993-98) and the Nashville Predators (1998-2006).

With USA Hockey, he was a member of the 2017 and 2018 United States Men's National Team Advisory Group that selected the International Ice Hockey Federation Men's World Championship teams and served as associate general manager for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.