Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was fined $4,250 on Monday for slew-footing Ross Colton of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hartman received a minor penalty for tripping on the play, which occurred in the first period of the Lightning's 5-4 shootout win on Sunday. He fought Lightning defenceman Zach Bogosian shortly after leaving the penalty box.

Hartman, 27, has nine goals and 13 points in 18 games this season, while picking up 15 penalty minutes.

Colton was not injured on the play. He has one goal and three points in 17 games this season.