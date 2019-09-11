How big a pressure point is it for RFAs to sign before camp?

The Minnesota Wild signed restricted free agent Kevin Fiala to a two-year, $6 million contract on Wednesday.

The deal comes one day after Wild general manager Bill Guerin told The Athletic the team was waiting for Fiala to make a decision on a "fair offer" from the club.

Fiala, who scored 13 goals and posted 39 points in 83 games last season, was the Wild's lone remaining restricted free agent with training camp set to open on Friday.

The 23-year-old was traded to the Wild in February from the Nashville Predators for Mikael Granlund and posted three goals and seven points in 19 games upon joining the team.

Fiala has 48 goals and 104 points in 223 games since being drafted 11th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.