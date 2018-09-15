HAMILTON — Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for two touchdowns, including a game-breaking 99-yard strike to Reggie Begelton, as the Stampeders defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 43-28 in CFL action on Saturday.

Calgary improves to 10-2 with its 14th-straight win over Hamilton, which hasn't beaten the Stamps since September 25, 2011. The loss snaps Hamilton's (6-6) three-game win streak.

Calgary receiver Marken Michel, defensive back Tunde Adeleke, Terry Williams and Romar Morris also scored for the Stamps.

Hamilton linebacker Larry Dean, rookie returner Shakeir Ryan and defensive back Delvin Breaux Sr. scored for the Ticats, who failed to record an offensive touchdown.

Calgary kicker Rene Paredes was 3 for 3, hitting from 13 and 24 yards twice.

Hamilton kicker Lirim Hajrullahu missed a 43-yard attempt on the Ticats' first drive of the game, but hit from 37, 28, and 13 yards to finish 3 for 4. He also missed a convert.

Mitchell was good on 17 of 30 pass attempts for 270 yards, two TDs and one interception (a pick-six to Dean).

Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli completed 23 of 37 pass attempts with two interceptions and no touchdown passes.

Hamilton was without the CFL's second-leading receiver Brandon Banks, who had been nursing a groin injury this week and was a game-time scratch. The Ticats are also missing CFL top-10 receiver Jalen Saunders and Chris Williams to injury. Calgary was without top receiver Kamar Jorden (third in the CFL) and Eric Rogers.

Stampeders receiver Davaris Daniels left the game in the second quarter with an upper body injury.

Calgary recovered from a 10-0 deficit to take a 20-19 halftime lead, scoring all 20 points in the second quarter on two field goals, a 13-yard TD strike to Michel and Adeleke's 20-yard TD return of a punt fumble by Hamilton's Ryan, who was playing in his first CFL game.

Hamilton's points came on Dean's 60-yard pick-six off Mitchell in the first quarter, the first of his career and the first for Hamilton this season, two field goals and a 104-yard kickoff return for a TD by Ryan. But Ryan gave that back on his next touch, a punt return, fumbling on his own 20, which led to Adeleke's score.

Hamilton defensive back Breaux opened the second-half scoring, recovering a fumble by Calgary back-up pivot Nick Arbuckle on third-and-one, and running it back 31 yards for the TD. Hamilton missed the two-point convert and led 25-20 midway through the third.

Calgary took the 26-25 lead when Williams returned a punt 83 yards for the touchdown and the Stamps missed the two-point convert. On its next possession, Mitchell hit Begelton for a 99-yard TD strike, the longest play from scrimmage for the Stamps this season, and the two-point convert made it 34-25.

Paredes' 24-yarder made it 37-25 to start the fourth. A 74-yard Hamilton drive killed 7:03 off the clock, but stalled at the Calgary six-yard line and they settled for a 13-yard field goal to pull to 37-28 with 6:52 left to play.

Morris' three-yard run for Calgary with 55 seconds capped a 75-yard drive that killed 5:57 and the missed convert made it 43-28.