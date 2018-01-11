TORONTO (January 11, 2018) – As the exclusive English-language rights-holder of Major League Soccer (MLS), TSN today announced its 2018 MLS ON TSN regular season broadcast schedule. Headlined by 75 games featuring Canadian teams, including every match of defending MLS Cup champions Toronto FC, MLS ON TSN’s roster also includes every Vancouver Whitecaps FC match, 12 Montreal Impact matches, and a slate of marquee games featuring U.S.-based teams while CTV airs nine Saturday afternoon games featuring Canadian teams from mid-March until mid-May. TSN also delivers exclusive English-language coverage of the 2018 MLS ALL-STAR GAME Presented by Target and the AUDI MLS CUP PLAYOFFS, culminating with the 2018 MLS CUP, one of 60+ championship events that live on TSN (a complete regular season broadcast schedule is available here).

“With a 25% increase in viewership and an MLS Cup victory for Toronto FC, 2017 was another incredible year of growth for the MLS in Canada,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President of Content Strategy and Business Operations, TSN. “With a massive schedule featuring every Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC game, a slate of Montreal Impact matches, and marquee properties including Friday Match Night, Canada Day Weekend, Rivalry Weeks, and Decision Day, we look forward to bringing another great season of MLS on TSN to our subscribers.”

The action begins on opening weekend as Toronto FC kick off their season as defending MLS Cup champions from BMO Field against Columbus Crew SC on Saturday, March 3, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on TSN with comprehensive coverage of Toronto FC’s championship ceremony. Additional schedule highlights include:

Comprehensive coverage of Toronto FC’s championship ceremony on Saturday , March 3

, Opening weekend action continues as Vancouver Whitecaps FC begin their season at home versus Canadian rivals Montreal Impact on Sunday , March 4 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN

begin their season at home versus Canadian rivals on , at on The FRIDAY MATCH NIGHT tradition returns to TSN, running from late March until early June, and showcasing at least one Canadian team in every game

tradition returns to TSN, running from late March until early June, and showcasing at least one Canadian team in every game Marquee rivalry games highlighted by live coverage of MLS Rivalry Week featuring Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps FC taking on the San Jose Earthquakes on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

and taking on the on at A Canada Day weekend triple threat of matchups beginning with Montreal Impact vs. Sporting Kansas City on Saturday , June 30 at 7 p.m. ET followed by a doubleheader on July 1 with Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps FC hosting the Colorado Rapids , beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN

vs. on , at followed by a doubleheader on with vs. and hosting the , beginning at on An MLS DECISION DAY tripleheader featuring Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers, Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United FC, and New England vs. Montreal, kicking off on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET across TSN

MLS ON TSN’s coverage is led by play-by-play commentator Luke Wileman and analysts Steven Caldwell and Kristian Jack. TSN soccer commentators Vic Rauter, Kelcey Brade, Terry Dunfield, Peter Schaad, Nick Dasovic, Greg Sutton, Andi Petrillo, and Nigel Reed will also handle broadcasting duties throughout the 2018 MLS season.

Fans can also tune in to live radio coverage of all Vancouver Whitecaps FC matches throughout the season on TSN Radio 1040 and 1410 Vancouver, and select live radio coverage of Toronto FC matches on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto. Live radio coverage is also available across Canada for live streaming via the TSN GO and iHeartRadio apps.

MLS ON TSN coverage is available live and on demand to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app, where fans can also find comprehensive previews, analysis, and scores, along with analysis from Wilemen, Caldwell, and Jack, and columns from TSN soccer writer Gareth Wheeler.

Confirmed broadcast times for TSN’s slate of matches featuring U.S.-based teams will be added to the MLS ON TSN broadcast schedule in the coming weeks.