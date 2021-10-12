1h ago
Alouettes place QB Adams Jr. on six-game injured list
The Montreal Alouettes have placed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. on the six-game injured list.
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Redblacks 16, Alouettes 20
He was injured in the last minutes of the fourth quarter in Monday's win over the Ottawa Redblacks. The 28-year-old suffered a left shoulder injury that currently won't need surgery but will require weeks of rehab.
Matt Shiltz will start Saturday's game against in Ottawa. Shea Patterson was promoted to the active roster.