'Slim chance, but when is next season?': Habs' Timmins on if No.16 pick could make team

It was a quiet draft day with regards to transactions, until it wasn't.

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Josh Anderson from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Max Domi and a 2020 third-round pick, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Domi had 17 goals and 44 points in 71 games with the Canadiens last season. Domi had three assists in 10 playoff games as Montreal was eliminated in the first round in six games by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Domi was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (12th overall) at the 2013 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Canadiens on June 15, 2018 in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk. In his first season with Montreal, he recorded career highs in goals (28), assists (44) and points (72).

He is a restricted free agent and is coming off a two-year, $6.3 million contract with an AAV of $3.15 million.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Anderson had one goal and four points in 26 games with the Blue Jackets last season. He hasn’t played since March 2 after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes that the Habs will likely get to work on the framework of a contract extension. He is a restricted free agent coming off a three-year, $5.5 million contract with an AAV of $1.85 million.

Montreal lands a coveted player in Josh Anderson and will no doubt get to work immediately on framework of a contract extension. Anderson was looking for a long term deal in Columbus. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 6, 2020

Anderson was a fourth-round pick (95th overall) by the Blue Jackets at the 2012 NHL Draft.

In 267 career NHL games, Anderson has 65 goals and 115 points.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that Montreal remains interested in veteran forward Wayne Simmonds, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent later this week.