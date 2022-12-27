2h ago
Habs add five players, one coach to COVID-19 protocol list
The Montreal Canadiens added goalie Jake Allen and defencemen Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry and Chris Wideman as well as goalie coach Eric Raymond to the team's COVID-19 protocol list on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Habs now have nine players in protocol including Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli.
Goalie Cayden Primeau and defenseman Corey Schueneman have been recalled from the American Hockey League while Brandon Baddock, Gianni Fairbrother, Cam Hillis and Michael McNiven were assigned to the taxi squad and will travel with the team to Florida for their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
The NHL announced the return of taxi squads Sunday night which allows teams to carry up to six extra players if needed due to COVID-19.