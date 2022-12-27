The Montreal Canadiens added goalie Jake Allen and defencemen Ben ChiarotJoel EdmundsonJeff Petry and Chris Wideman as well as goalie coach Eric Raymond to the team's COVID-19 protocol list on Monday. 

The Habs now have nine players in protocol including Laurent DauphinMike HoffmanArtturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli.

Goalie Cayden Primeau and defenseman Corey Schueneman have been recalled from the American Hockey League while Brandon Baddock, Gianni Fairbrother, Cam Hillis and Michael McNiven were assigned to the taxi squad and will travel with the team to Florida for their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. 

The NHL announced the return of taxi squads Sunday night which allows teams to carry up to six extra players if needed due to COVID-19.