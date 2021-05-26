'There's no friends': Passionate Galchenyuk burns old team, earns respect of Leafs

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters Wednesday that Artturi Lehkonen (upper-body) and Jake Evans (undisclosed) will not make the trip to Toronto for Thursday's Game 5.

Lehkonen left Monday's Game 3 with an upper-body injury in the first period after logging just 3:12 minutes of ice time and did not return. The 25-year-old has not registered a point in the series thus far.

Evans has not played since leaving Game 1 after two periods with an unspecified injury. The 24-year-old scored three goals and added 10 assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his second campaign with the team.

The Leafs lead the series 3-1. Game 6 will go Saturday night from Montreal if necessary.