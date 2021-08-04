The Montreal Canadiens have signed assistant coach Alex Burrows to a three-year contract extension.

Burrows, 40, joined the Canadiens' coaching staff on Feb. 24 when Dominique Ducharme was named interim head coach after Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller were let go.

In charge of the forwards and the power play, Burrows helped the Canadiens qualify for the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

Under Burrows, the Canadiens' power play ran at 19.8 per cent and the offence put up 97 goals in 38 regular season games. In the playoffs, the power play ran at 18.9 per cent and the offence generated 51 goals in 22 games.

Prior to joining the Canadiens, Burrows was an assistant coach with the AHL's Laval Rocket since 2018-19.

As a player, Burrows played 13 years in the NHL, primarily with the Vancouver Canucks. In 913 career NHL games, he logged 205 goals and 409 points split between the Canucks and the Ottawa Senators.