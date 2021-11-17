Carey Price is back on the ice.

A Montreal Canadiens official tells TSN's John Lu that the 34-year-old goaltender skated by himself at the team's Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, Que.

The Vancouver native's skate occurred on Monday or Tuesday with the exact date yet to be confirmed.

The skate was Price's first since his return to the team on Nov. 8 after spending 30 days in the NHL/NHLPA's Player Assistance Program to treat a substance abuse issue.

"Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family," Price wrote on Nov. 9. "Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do."

Price also underwent a procedure on his knee in the offseason.

A date for his return to full practice and then game action remains undetermined.

A seven-time All-Star, Price heads into his 15th NHL season, all with the Habs. His 360 career victories are 21st all-time among NHL goaltenders and second among active players behind Chicago Blackhawks backstop Marc-Andre Fleury's 495.