The Montreal Canadiens have assigned Cole Caufield to the AHL's Laval Rocket and recalled forward Michael Pezzetta.

Caufield, 20, has one assist in 10 games this season. In two appearances with the Rocket last season, he had three goals and one assist.

Pezzetta, 23, has three goals and six points in eight games with Laval in 2021-22. A sixth-round pick (160th overall) by the Habs at the 2016 NHL Draft, he has yet to appear in an NHL game. He will practise with Montreal this afternoon.

The Habs also placed forward Mathieu Perreault on the injured reserve as the 33-year-old is expected to miss two to three weeks with an eye injury.