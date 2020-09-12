Canadiens deal 5th-round pick to 'Canes for rights to D Edmundson

The Montreal Canadiens have traded their 2020 fifth-round pick to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the rights to UFA defenceman Joel Edmundson.

In 2019-20, Edmundson recorded seven goals and 20 points in 68 games with the Hurricanes.

NHL free agency is set to open on Oct. 9. Edmundson is a pending unrestricted free agent. He is coming off a one-year, $3.1 million deal.

The 27-year-old has 72 points (20g, 52a) in 337 career NHL games with St. Louis and Carolina. He was a part of the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup championship.