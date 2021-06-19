Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme will have to quarantine for a total of 14 days, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Ducharme tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was not behind the bench for the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3. 

All the other staff and players tested negative. 

Ducharme was sent home on Friday morning and had his game-day media availability cancelled. 

Luke Richardson assumed head coaching duties in Game 3 with fellow assistants Alexandre Burrows and Sean Burke also behind the bench. 

The league said in a statement that Ducharme had a presumptive positive result from a test done in Las Vegas on Thursday, one day after the Canadiens' Game 2 victory.

The Canadiens currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. 

 