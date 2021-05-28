The Montreal Canadiens are set to host fans at a Canadian NHL game for the first since March 2020 in Game 6 after extending their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The Canadiens picked up a 4-3 overtime win in Game 5 thanks to Nick Suzuki's overtime winner 59 seconds into the extra frame. Montreal is expected to host roughly 2,500 fans for Saturday's Game 6 after playing in empty arenas since last year's Return to Play.

"I think to be honest, the fans will deserve that game big time," Canadiens forward Phillip Danault said. "It's going to be crazy there, it's going to be awesome and I can't wait to be in front of our fans.

"We've been waiting for that all year and here we are, Game 6 against Toronto Saturday night at home. It can't get any better than that."

The Canadiens held a 3-0 lead in the second period of Game 5 before the Maple Leafs charged back with three straight to push the game to overtime. Carey Price, who made 32 saves on the night, credited with the team for overcoming the collapse to keep their season alive.

"[We showed] resiliency, something that is not easy to have the right mentality going into an overtime like that after giving up a two-goal lead in the third," Price said. "But I thought our group was calm and composed in the locker room after [the third period]. We came here to win this game, and I thought overall our game was pretty solid. We got rewarded tonight."