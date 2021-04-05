Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme has confirmed that forward Brendan Gallagher suffered a broken right thumb in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Gallagher is expected to be out for weeks, per TSN's John Lu.

In the first period, Gallagher was hit in the hand on a slapshot from teammate Alexander Romanov. He left for the dressing room and didn't return to the game.

Gallagher has a history of hand injuries. In November 2015, he broke two fingers on his left hand off a slapshot from then-New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk that required surgery. In January 2017, he fractured his left hand off a shot from teammate Shea Weber that also required surgery.

The 28-year-old has 14 goals and 23 points in 35 games this season.