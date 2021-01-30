The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Josh Anderson will not return to Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames.

L'attaquant Josh Anderson ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.



The team did not specify why Anderson left the game.

The 26-year-old has four goals and one assists in seven games this season, his first with the Montreal Canadiens after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Max Domi.