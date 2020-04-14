Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Tatar says he's fully recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered just days before the NHL season went on pause.

"Actually, I was about to be cleared to play before the stoppage happened, so it wasn't anything major," Tatar said in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday. "It was actually one of my first injuries through the season. It wasn't easy for me to watch guys play. Me, as a teammate, I wanted to be on the ice with them and I truly missed it. But as of right now, I'm cleared to play and even if the season would start tomorrow, I would be good to go."

The 29-year-old Tatar has been out of the Canadiens' lineup since Mar. 3. The Canadiens announced that Tatar was out of the lineup with an upper-body injury, leaving his status for the remainder of the season up in the air.

The NHL season went on pause on Mar. 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.