18m ago
Habs G Allen will not return vs. Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen was removed from Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings late in the first period and will not return, the team announced. Samuel Montembeault is in net for the Habs.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen was removed from Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings late in the first period and will not return, the team announced. Samuel Montembeault is in net for the Habs.
Allen was shaken up following a collision with Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.
The 31-year-old has a 4-8-1 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 13 games prior to Saturday night.