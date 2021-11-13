Habs G Allen will not return vs. Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen was removed from Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings late in the first period and will not return, the team announced. Samuel Montembeault is in net for the Habs.

Montembeault est devant le filet pour amorcer la 2e.



Montembeault is in goal to start the 2nd.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 14, 2021

Allen was shaken up following a collision with Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.

The 31-year-old has a 4-8-1 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 13 games prior to Saturday night.