MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers will play in an empty Bell Centre on Thursday night.

The Canadiens announced about two hours before puck drop Quebec public health officials had requested that no fans attend the game due to the "spiralling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region."

The team says in a statement it accepted the request "in order to help ensure the safety and security of our fans and fellow citizens."

The Canadiens add there will be an update on the status of Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins, who currently have a six players in COVID-19 protocol, including captain Patrice Bergeron and star winger Brad Marchand.

Montreal says it has been assured it will be allowed to return to partial capacity at the Bell Centre beginning in January.

Quebec health officials reported 2,736 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday — the highest number since Jan. 8 — and five additional deaths linked to the disease.

Earlier in the day, a Quebec government health-care research institute said it expected more than 700 non-ICU hospitalizations in the province, and more than 160 people in intensive care, within two to three weeks.

With files from Jacob Serebrin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.