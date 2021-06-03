The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with defenceman Mattias Norlinder, the team announced on Thursday.

The contract will run from the 2021-22 season through the 2023-24 season.

The 21-year-old will earn $750,000 in the first two years of the deal, and $800,000 in the final year. Norlinder made his professional debut this season with the Frolunda Indians of the SHL, scoring five goals and adding five assists in 37 games.

Norlinder competed in seven game at the 2020 World Junior Championship, helping Sweden to a bronze medal.

He was selected in the third round (No.64 overall) by the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.