The Montreal Canadiens secured the top odds in next month's NHL Draft lottery on Wednesday despite snapping a nine-game losing streak.

The Canadiens, who defeated the New York Rangers 4-3, clinched last place in the NHL as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Dallas Stars in overtime later in the night. The Canadiens could still match the Coyotes at 55 points, but have two less regulation/overtime wins than Arizona.

The Montreal Canadiens clinch last place in the NHL 294 days after being in the Stanley Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/FYJe0DeMKE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 28, 2022

Montreal - the draft's host city this year - will have an 18.5 per cent chance of selecting first overall in July's draft and can fall no further than to the third overall selection. The Coyotes are locked in to 31st in the league standings and will have a 13.5 per cent chance of winning the draft lottery.

The Seattle Kraken currently sit third-last in the standings but could pass the Philadelphia Flyers over their final two games. One of those two clubs will have an 11.5 per cent chance in the lottery, while the team that finishes 29th in the standings will enter with a 9.5 per cent of winning the top pick.

Under the new rules for this season, no team can move up more than 10 selections and only the top two picks will be decided by the draft lottery.

Kingston Frontenac centre Shane Wright sat atop TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's mid-season draft ranking, with nine of 10 scouts surveyed ranking the Burlington, Ont., native first overall. Russian winger Ivan Miroshnichenko was the only other prospect to receive a first-place vote.