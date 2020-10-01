The Montreal Impact announced the acquisition of striker Mason Toye from Minnesota United on Thursday in exchange for a 2021 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick and $600,000 in General Allocation Money.

"We are happy with the acquisition of Mason, who fits the profile we wanted, meaning a striker who can score and who has already demonstrated what he's capable of in this league," Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "This addition is also in line with our sporting philosophy of having young players with high potential in the squad."

Toye, 21, was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 SuperDraft out of Indiana. A native of South Orange, NJ, Toye has made 42 league appearances for the Loons across three seasons, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists.

Toye has been capped once by the USMNT at the under-23 level, scoring a goal in a game against Japan.

The Impact expect Toye to be available for selection for their Oct. 7 match against the Columbus Crew.