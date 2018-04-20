Myers on the ice for Jets practice

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tyler Myers is on the ice for Jets practice this morning.

The 28-year-old is still a game-time decision for Game 5 tonight.

While the team received good news on the injury front with Myers return, goaltender Steve Mason left practice on Friday with an injury.

Myers missed Game 4 against the Minnesota Wild due to a lower-body injury that he sustained in game three after falling awkwardly into the boards when Wild forward Marcus Foligno fell into him.

Foligno lost his footing blocking a shot and fell into Myers, taking both players into the boards. Some accused Foligno of punching Myers' knee as the two went to the ice, though the Wild forward vehemently denied the accusation.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dregger reported early in the week that the injury was an aggravated muscular injury.

The Jets recalled defenceman Sami Niku in place of Myers for Game 4. Winnipeg went on to win the game 2-0 and hold a 3-1 series lead over the Wild.