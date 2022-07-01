NBA Free Agency has officially opened as teams can negotiate with players who are not under contract. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca.

Zion Staying with New Orleans?

Superstar Zion Williamson is close to signing a rookie max contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, worth up to $231 million over five years, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The new deal would keep Williams in New Orleans through the 2027-28 season.

Williamson said after the season ended, “I couldn’t sign it fast enough.” Indeed, the All-Star locks in commitment to New Orleans.



The deal is expected to include protections that both sides were sorting through overnight and will finalize, sources said. https://t.co/n0hyRwRk9e — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Selected first overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old Duke product did not play during the 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Williams only appeared in 24 games during his rookie campaign due to injuries, but played 61 games in 2020-21, earning his first career All-Star nod.

Over 85 career games, Williamson is averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Rubio, Cavs Staying Together

Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a three-year, $18 million contract, according to ESPN's

Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rubio played an immense role in the Cavaliers torrid start to the season a year ago before tearing his left ACL. Cleveland traded him to Indiana as an expiring contract at deadline, but both sides were hopeful a reunion could happen -- and now it will on a new multi-year deal. https://t.co/zny6YjZGWR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Rubio, 31, was solid in 34 games with the Cavs last season, averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, before suffering a torn ACL which knocked him out for the remainder of the year.

New York, New York

Free agent centre Mitchell Robinson will stay with the New York Knicks for the foreseeable future, agreeing to a four-year, $60 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed on a new four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dnKtVQmln9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The 23-year-old averaged 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists over 72 games with the Knicks last season.

Heading to Denver

Point guard Bruce Brown, who has spent the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, has agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.