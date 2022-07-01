1h ago
NBA Free Agency Blog: Williamson nears rookie max contract with Pelicans
NBA Free Agency has officially opened as teams can negotiate with players who are not under contract. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca.
TSN.ca Staff
Zion does not hold back during 1-on-1 with youth campers
Zion Staying with New Orleans?
Superstar Zion Williamson is close to signing a rookie max contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, worth up to $231 million over five years, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The new deal would keep Williams in New Orleans through the 2027-28 season.
Selected first overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old Duke product did not play during the 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Williams only appeared in 24 games during his rookie campaign due to injuries, but played 61 games in 2020-21, earning his first career All-Star nod.
Over 85 career games, Williamson is averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Rubio, Cavs Staying Together
Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a three-year, $18 million contract, according to ESPN's
Adrian Wojnarowski.
Rubio, 31, was solid in 34 games with the Cavs last season, averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, before suffering a torn ACL which knocked him out for the remainder of the year.
New York, New York
Free agent centre Mitchell Robinson will stay with the New York Knicks for the foreseeable future, agreeing to a four-year, $60 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 23-year-old averaged 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists over 72 games with the Knicks last season.
Heading to Denver
Point guard Bruce Brown, who has spent the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, has agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.