NBA free agency is mere hours away as teams around the league get set to bust out their chequebooks. Keep it right here for all the latest news and rumours as the off-season heats up. Free agency will officially open at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Thursday evening.

Kings targeting Oladipo?

The Sacramanto Kings are eyeing guard Victor Oladipo according to SNY's Ian Begley.

Bleacher Report has previously reported that both the Detroit Pistons as well as the Washington Wizards may also have interest.

The 30-year-old was an All-Star in both 2018 and 2019 with the Indiana Pacers before a serious quad injury derailed his career. He has played a total of 53 NBA regular season games since then with the Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat, spending the previous season and a half in South Beach.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2013 out of Indiana, Oladipo owns a career points per game average of 17.4.

What's up with Ayton?

Multiple reports indicate centre Deandre Ayton could be on the move from the Phoenix Suns this summer and ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that even after the Atlanta Hawks acquired guard Dejounte Murray on Thursday, general manager Landry Fields may not be done.

So, might Ayton be a fit with the Hawks?

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Hawks want to create more playing time for Onyeka Okongwu, so if they are going to make a run at Ayton, it would likely mean sending centre Clint Capela to Phoenix in the potential deal. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic adds that the Hawks would be unlikely to pursue Ayton unless he could be had on less than a max contract. And if that was the case, the Suns may be inclined to keep Ayton, adds Kirschner.

The Arizona product averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season, his fourth with the Hawks since being selected No. 1 overall in 2018.

McGee seeking multi-year term?

Veteran centre JaVale McGee is looking for a multi-year deal in free agency this summer and has several teams interested, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets are all interested, reports Gambadoro, who adds he is unsure if the Phoenix Suns -- McGee's current team -- would go to two years on an offer.

Hearing Javale McGee wants a multi-year deal and has several teams interested - Milwaukee, Dallas, Brooklyn. Not sure if Phoenix would go two years. Miami has emerged as the favorite for Jae Crowder. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 30, 2022

The veteran big man played 74 games with the Suns last season, averaging 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds.

The 34-year-old entered the league in 2008 with the Washington Wizards and has played for seven other teams since then, winning three total NBA titles.

Meanwhile, Gambadoro also reports the Miami Heat are emerging as the favourites to sign three-and-D win Jae Crowder.

The Marquette product has spent the last two seasons with the Suns after entering the league in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks.

Pistons buy out Kemba

After being acquired in a trade with the New York Knicks last week, the Detroit Pistons are buying out point guard Kemba Walker, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker and the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a contract buyout, sources tell ESPN. Once Walker clears waivers, he'll join free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

The Knicks dealt the four-time All-Star to the Pistons in an effort to clear out cap space, while Walker will now become an unrestricted free agent once clearing waivers.

He averaged a career-low 11.6 points and 3.5 assists during 37 games in his stint with the Knicks, struggling to stay in the rotation.

Brunson to hear Mavs out?

If Jalen Brunson to the Knicks is a fait accompli like many are reporting, it at least looks like the free agent point guard will at least give his current team a shot at retaining his services.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Brunson will meet with the Mavericks in addition to the Knicks and other teams as free agency opens Thursday evening. Haynes adds that the Mavs were hoping to keep Brunson on a five-year, $106 million deal, but that offer is not expected to get it done with the Knicks expected to make an offer of four years and in the $110 million range.

Haynes also reports the Heat have secured a meeting and are considered dark horses to land the Villanova product. However, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports the Heat do not indeed have a meeting scheduled with Brunson Thursday and never did.

According to a league source, the Heat never was scheduled to meet with top free agent Jalen Brunson and won't be meeting with him today. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) June 30, 2022

Brunson is coming off the best season of his career where he averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists in his fourth NBA campaign.

Dort poised for new deal?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are declining the $1.9 million team option on Canadian Lu Dort for the 2022-23 season, reported Shams Charania of The Athletic Wednesday night.

This makes him a restricted free agent and allows the two sides to negotiate a new deal, which should see him get a hefty raise.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are declining the $1.9 million team option on froward Lu Dort for 2022-23 season, which makes him a restricted free agent and allows sides to negotiate a new deal in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2022

The Montreal native averaged a career-best 17.2 points on 40.4 per cent shooting to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.