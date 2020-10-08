The New Jersey Devils have bolstered their defence.

TRADE ALERT! Making moves on the eve of free agency!



We have acquired defenseman Ryan Murray from Columbus in exchange for our 2021 fifth-round pick. #WeAreOne | @investorsbank pic.twitter.com/HBkesi2moU — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 9, 2020

The team has acquired defenceman Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for New Jersey’s 2021 fifth-round pick, the team announced.

"Ryan is a smart, two-way defenceman who fills a need on the left side of our top four," said Executive vice-president/general manager Tom Fitzgerald. "His poise, defensive acumen and transitional game will pair nicely with our current defensemen on the right side and he will play an important role for us."

Murray, 27, scored two goals and seven assists with four penalty minutes in 27 games last season with the Blue Jackets, while averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time (19:57). In the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he added one goal in nine contests.

More to come.