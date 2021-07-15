The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenceman Ryan Graves from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Graves scored two goals and recorded 15 points in 54 games this season. 

In 149 career NHL games with Colorado, the 26-year-old has 14 goals and 46 points. 

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Colorado feared losing Graves in the expansion draft.

Maltsev was a fourth-round pick in 2016, he suited up for 33 games during the 2020-21 season, scoring six goals and adding three assists. 

More to come. 