The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenceman Ryan Graves from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Graves scored two goals and recorded 15 points in 54 games this season.

In 149 career NHL games with Colorado, the 26-year-old has 14 goals and 46 points.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Colorado feared losing Graves in the expansion draft.

Avs feared losing Graves in the expansion draft. Got a return for him instead of losing him for nothing.

Maltsev was a fourth-round pick in 2016, he suited up for 33 games during the 2020-21 season, scoring six goals and adding three assists.

