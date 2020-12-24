The New Jersey Devils announced Thursday morning that they have agreed to terms with forward Dawson Mercer on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Mercer was selected No. 18 in the 2020 NHL Draft and is currently representing Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship.

He is one of six returning players who won gold at the 2020 tournament, appearing in seven games.

Mercer split 2019-20 between Drummondville and Chicoutimi, finishing the season with 60 points.