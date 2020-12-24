38m ago
Devils, Mercer agree to entry-level deal
The New Jersey Devils announced Thursday morning that they have agreed to terms with forward Dawson Mercer on a three-year, entry-level contract.
TSN.ca Staff

#NEWS: Mercer agrees to terms on his three-year entry-level contract.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 24, 2020
Congrats, Dawson! And best of luck with @HockeyCanada at #WorldJuniors. 💪#NJDevils | @investorsbankhttps://t.co/hFxx3FPWLf
Mercer was selected No. 18 in the 2020 NHL Draft and is currently representing Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship.
He is one of six returning players who won gold at the 2020 tournament, appearing in seven games.
Mercer split 2019-20 between Drummondville and Chicoutimi, finishing the season with 60 points.