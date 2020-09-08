The New Jersey Devils announced on Tuesday that Mark Recchi will be joining the team as an assistant coach working under new head coach Lindy Ruff.

Recchi, a three-time Stanley Cup winner during his 22-year Hall of Fame career, joined the Pittsburgh Penguins organization in 2014. He was promoted to assistant coach when Rick Tocchet left in 2017 and was in charge of the power play.

The Penguins parted ways with Recchi last month after the team's first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Devils hired Ruff on July 8. The team parted ways with head coach John Hynes last season and named Alain Nasreddine as interim head coach following a 9-13-4 start. Nasreddine guided the team to a record of 19-16-8 before the league paused its season on March 12.

The Devils finished the shortened season at 28-29-12 and were among the seven teams that did not return to play this summer.