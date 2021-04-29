The NHL announced a $2,000 fine for diving/embellishment for New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal on Thursday.

Under NHL Rule 64, there is a graduated monetary scale penalty for repeat offenders for this infraction. A first offence comes with a warning with the second bringing with it a $2,000 fine like Barzal's.

Should Barzal be found to have embellished or dived a third time, he would receive a $3,000 fine.

If a team incurs four such fines over the course of the season, the club's head coach also receives a fine.

The incident in question for Barzal, 23, came during the second period of an Apr. 22 game against the Washington Capitals when Barzal went to the ice after a hook from Capitals forward Carl Hagelin. No penalty was assessed to either player at the time. The Caps were 1-0 victors in a shootout.

A native of Coquitlam, BC, Barzal has 13 goals and 26 assists in 49 games this season, his fourth in the NHL.