According to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, the New York Rangers and undrafted college free agent forward Patrick Khodorenko out of Michigan State have agreed to terms. It is expected he will arrive in AHL Hartford on an amateur try-out.

In four seasons at Michigan, Khodrenko appeared in 143 games recording 54 goals, 66 assists and 120 points. In his senior season, the 21-year-old had 16 goals and 33 points.