The New York Rangers will be without Jacob Trouba for four-to-six weeks after the defenceman was injured in Tuesday's loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Trouba has two assists in 14 games with the Rangers this season, his second on Broadway. The 26-year-old had seven goals and 27 points in 70 games last season.

He carries an $8 million cap hit on the seven-year, $56 million deal he signed with the team in 2019.

UPDATE: D Jacob Trouba will be out 4-6 weeks (upper body). — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 17, 2021

Trouba's injury is just the latest blow for the Rangers, who were without Artemi Panarin and K'Andre Miller for Tuesday's loss.

The Rangers currently sit seventh in the East Division at 4-7-3.