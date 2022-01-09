New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant has entered COVID-19 protocol and Kris Knoblauch will assume temporary head coaching duties in his absence.

Gallant has coached the Rangers to a 23-9-4 record this season, his first behind the bench in New York.

In other team moves, forward Artemi Panarin cleared protocol earlier on Sunday while defenceman Patrik Nemeth was added back to the roster.