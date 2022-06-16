Bettman says 2022-23 regular season will begin Oct. 11 as NHL returns to normalcy

New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury reiterated the team's belief in Vitali Kravtsov Wednesday, despite the 2018 first-round pick having played just 20 NHL games to date.

Kravtsov signed a one-year, one-way extension with the Rangers last week after turning down a contract offer to remain in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk.

"I don't think we ever wavered from our stance that he's an all-world talent," Drury said of the 2018 No. 8 overall pick. "We're excited to have him back and be part of the group."

The Rangers loaned the Kravtsov to the KHL club in November after he refused assignment to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. The 22-year-old winger had six goals and 13 points in 19 games with Traktor, adding seven goals and 10 points in 15 playoff games.

Kravtsov made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season, recording two goals and two assists in 20 games with the Rangers.