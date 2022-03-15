The New York Yankees and first baseman Anthony Rizzo have agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal, according to a report by Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Anthony Rizzo gets $32 million for two years with an opt out after the first year, per source. That opt out is huge. It’s a free year for him. If he goes off, chance to make more next off season. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 16, 2022

The deal has an opt out after the first year.

Rizzo split last season between the Chicago Cubs and Yankees, heading to the Bronx in a mid-season trade for a pair of minor leaguers. He combined for 22 home runs and 61 RBI in 141 games.

The deal ended a 10-year run on the North side of Chicago, where Rizzo made three All-Star Teams and helped the Cubs to a World Series title in 2016.

His best individual season came in 2016 when he hit 32 homers and drove in 109 runs while slashing .292/.385/.544.

A native of Parkland, Fla., Rizzo was drafted by the Boston Red Sox and began his career in San Diego with the Padres before finding a home with the Cubs in 2012.