1h ago
Report: Yankees, 1B Rizzo agree on two-year, $32M deal
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Yankees and first baseman Anthony Rizzo have agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal, according to a report by Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
The deal has an opt out after the first year.
Rizzo split last season between the Chicago Cubs and Yankees, heading to the Bronx in a mid-season trade for a pair of minor leaguers. He combined for 22 home runs and 61 RBI in 141 games.
The deal ended a 10-year run on the North side of Chicago, where Rizzo made three All-Star Teams and helped the Cubs to a World Series title in 2016.
His best individual season came in 2016 when he hit 32 homers and drove in 109 runs while slashing .292/.385/.544.
A native of Parkland, Fla., Rizzo was drafted by the Boston Red Sox and began his career in San Diego with the Padres before finding a home with the Cubs in 2012.