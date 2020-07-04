Yankees All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa tested positive for the coronavirus before traveling to New York for preseason camp and are self-isolating at home.

Manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu was asymptomatic and Cessa had mild symptoms. He said both players gave him permission to share their diagnoses. MLB isn’t making a practice of disclosing which players test positive due to concerns about medical privacy laws.

A few other players, including closer Aroldis Chapman and catcher Gary Sanchez, did not participate in New York’s first official workout Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Boone said those players arrived to New York later than Wednesday’s report date due to travel issues, and the team is awaiting results from their intake testing.

Boone said all players who have completed the intake testing tested negative.