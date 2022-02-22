A linchpin of four World Series-winning New York Yankees teams will be honoured this summer.

The team announced on Tuesday that longtime outfielder Paul O'Neill will have his No. 21 retired on Aug. 21, "Paul O'Neill Day," in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Ultimate Warrior. pic.twitter.com/wldIkgyjSq — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 22, 2022

A native of Columbus, OH, O'Neill spent nine seasons in the Bronx from 1993 to 2001. In that period, O'Neill was a four-time All-Star and helped the team win World Series titles in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000

The American League batting champion in the strike-shortened 1994 season (.359), O'Neill spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds where he was a World Series winner in 1990 and an All-Star in 1991.

For his career, O'Neill batted .288 with 2,105 hits, 281 home runs, 1,269 runs batted in and an OPS of .833 over 2,053 games played.

He will become the first addition to Monument Park since Derek Jeter in 2017 and the 24th Yankees player to have his number retired.

The date for the O'Neill ceremony is subject to change due to the ongoing lockout.