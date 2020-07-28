With training camps set to open, and an Aug. 3 opt-out deadline fast approaching, New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower headlines a group of players to exercise opt-outs for the 2020 season. Keep up to date with all the latest opt-outs on TSN.ca.

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower joined the list of players to opt-out for the 2020 season, Tuesday morning according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hightower is scheduled to make $8 million in base salary during the 2020 season.

The 30-year-old had a baby on July 16. "Me and my fiancée are just more concerned with the health of our family than football — especially the new addition to our family.”

He is one of five Patriots players to opt-out.

Andre Smith - OT Baltimore Ravens

NFL players can opt out of the 2020 season and receive either a $350,000 stipend if they had a medical need or a $150,000 stipen.

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Andre Smith, has decided to opt-out, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Smith, 33, re-signed in Baltimore and was expected to contend for a backup job, he is the second Raven in as many days to opt-out of a season, joining wide receiver and kick returner De’Anthony Thomas.

Kyle Peko - DT Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos veteran defensive tackle Kyle Peko, has decided to opt-out, according Rapoport.

At this point last year, Peko had left the Buffalo Bills’ training camp to be with his wife Giuliana who was battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The couple later said she was cancer-free.

Eddie Vanderdoes - DT Houston Texans

The Houston Texans will be without DT Eddie Vanderdoes for the 2020 season as he plans to opt out due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Rapoport.

Vanderdoes signed in Houston late last season and was expected to be part of the defensive line rotation this season.

In three games with Houston, the 25-year-old had five solo tackles and three assists on tackles.

Stephen Guidry - WR Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Stephen Guidry has elected to opt-out of the 2020, according to Rapoport.

Guidry was an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State who signed with the Cowboys.

He caught 49 passes for 827 yards and eight touchdowns at Mississippi State last season.