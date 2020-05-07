The official schedule for the 2020 NFL season is being unveiled at 8 p.m. ET tonight on TSN, but before then, reports about the schedule are emerging. Keep up with all the latest schedule leaks with TSN's blog. You can watch the Schedule Release Special LIVE on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN Direct at 8p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Brady to make Buccaneers debut against Saints

New Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady will reportedly make his debut with the team in a Week 1 road game against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, per Nick Underhill of neworleansfootball.com.

The Sunday, Sept. 13 contest is slated to begin at 4.25 p.m. ET. The Saints will also visit the newly relocated Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 2, and will host the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day.

Two Saints games I've been able to confirm via sources:



• Week 2: At Raiders on MNF

• Christmas Day vs. Vikings in Superdome — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 7, 2020

Bills and Jets to square off Week 1

The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets in an AFC East divisional showdown at 1 p.m. ET in Week 1, per The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta.

Washington to battle Eagles Week 1

Washington will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at home in an all NFC East battle to open the season, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.