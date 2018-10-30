The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday at 4pm et/1pm pt. Follow all the latest rumours with TSN.ca's deadline blog.

Packers to Sell?

The NFC North remains up for the grabs with all four teams within one game of each other, but it appears the Green Bay Packers could decide to be sellers today.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers have put safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the trade block. Clinton-Dix has started all seven games for the Packers this season and has three interceptions on the year.

However, Clinton-Dix is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year and it appears the Packers are looking to get a return on their 2014 first-round pick.

The Packers dropped to 3-3-1 with Sunday's narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but remain just one win back of the Chicago Bears (4-3) for first in the NFC North.



Golden Gone?

The Detroit Lions sit just behind the Packers in that NFC North, but they could also elect to sell off a key piece on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Lions are taking calls on wide receiver Golden Tate, but won't move him unless they're blown away by an offer.

Tate, who leads the Lions with 44 catches and 517 yards this season, is not expecting to be dealt.

"I don't think so," Tate told the Detroit Free Press on Monday. "I feel like I'm a huge part of this organization and this offense especially, so hopefully that's not the case. But again, I do understand it's a business and if it happens then, you know, depends on where they send me."

The Lions lost 28-14 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, dropping their record to 3-4 on the season.



Defenders on the Block

Along with Clinton-Dix, Rapoport lists Browns linebacker Jamie Collins, Raiders pass rusher Bruce Irvin and New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins as defensive players on the trade block heading towards Tuesday's deadline.

Collins, 29, has 55 tackles in eight games with the Browns this season to go along with two sacks and one interception. He was traded to the Browns at the trade deadline in 2016 by the New England Patriots. Rapoport adds the Patriots have had discussions on bringing him back.

Irvin has three sacks and just six tackles in seven games with the Raiders this season. Irvin is set to make $9 million next season in the final year of his current deal. Pelissero reports he could be had for a late-round draft pick.

As for Jenkins, the Giants have declared themselves open for business after trading Eli Apple and Damon Harrison last week. He could be the latest member of the 1-7 team to be traded.



On the Way Out?

Demaryius Thomas is bracing for a trade after Denver slipped to 3-5 midway through his ninth NFL season.

Thomas, the Broncos' longest-tenured player, put the odds at "50-50" that he'll be summoned into general manager John Elway's office by the trade deadline Tuesday afternoon to learn whose jersey he'll be wearing next.

The Patriots and Eagles, who met in the Super Bowl nine months ago, are both thin at receiver and might be willing to take on Thomas, who has a 2019 salary cap figure of $15.53 million.

Read more from the Canadian Press.